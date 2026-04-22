Trade United Parcel Service - UPS CFD

What is United Parcel (UPS)?

United Parcel Service, Inc. is a global package delivery and supply chain management company headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1907, it has grown to become one of the world's largest logistics firms, providing a broad range of services including parcel delivery, freight forwarding, and contract logistics. The company operates through various segments, including U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight, serving customers in numerous industries worldwide. United Parcel Service is known for its extensive transportation network, which includes air and ground operations, enabling efficient delivery services across diverse geographic regions. The company also invests in technology and infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and customer service. Its business model emphasizes reliability, speed, and comprehensive logistics solutions, catering to both individual consumers and businesses. United Parcel Service plays a significant role in global commerce by facilitating the movement of goods and supporting supply chain needs on an international scale.

United Parcel Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday trading, with United Parcel priced at $105.68. It has moved within a range of $105.19 to $106.64, with a daily percentage change of -0.6591%.

FAQ: United Parcel (UPS)

What is the current price of UPS stock?

United Parcel is currently valued at $105.68.

Does UPS pay dividends?

United Parcel pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does UPS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United Parcel has an official presence in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is UPS best known for?

United Parcel is most famous for its global package delivery and supply chain management services.

What assets are typically shown together with UPS?

Commonly shown alongside UPS: Post Holdings, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution PJSC, Sempra