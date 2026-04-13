Trade Brinker International - EAT CFD

What is Brinker (EAT)?

Brinker International, Inc. is a multinational hospitality company that owns and operates casual dining restaurant chains. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands offering a variety of menu options in full-service dining environments. Brinker International manages restaurant operations, marketing, and franchise development to maintain brand presence and customer engagement. The company focuses on delivering dining experiences across multiple locations, with an emphasis on quality service and menu innovation. It operates both company-owned and franchised restaurants, serving diverse customer bases. Brinker International is involved in supply chain management and operational efficiency within the foodservice sector.

Brinker Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing buying and selling, with Brinker at $153.17. The intraday price has moved between $145.54 and $153.37, showing a daily percentage variation of -1.0854%.

FAQ: Brinker (EAT)

What is the current price of EAT stock?

The latest price is $153.17.

Does EAT pay dividends?

Brinker pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EAT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brinker operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is EAT best known for?

Brinker is most famous for its casual dining restaurant chains.

What assets are typically shown together with EAT?

Commonly shown alongside EAT: Airbus, AI Powered Equity ETF, Edwards Lifesciences