Trade Box, Inc. - BOX CFD

What is Box, Inc. (BOX)?

Box, Inc. is a technology company that provides cloud content management and file sharing services for businesses. The company's platform enables users to securely store, manage, and collaborate on digital content from any device or location. Box offers tools for workflow automation, data governance, and integration with third-party applications, supporting enterprise content management and digital transformation initiatives. Its services cater to various industries, including healthcare, finance, and government, emphasizing security and compliance features. Box operates on a subscription-based model, delivering cloud solutions that facilitate collaboration and information sharing within organizations. The company invests in developing scalable and flexible content management technologies to meet evolving business needs.

Box, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading, with Box, Inc. currently valued at $21.58. The price range today spans from $21.28 to $21.54, marking a daily change of +0.4688%.

FAQ: Box, Inc. (BOX)

What is the current price of BOX stock?

The current price is $21.58.

Does BOX pay dividends?

The company does not pay dividends.

Does BOX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Box, Inc. has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is BOX best known for?

Box is most famous for its cloud content management and file sharing services.

What assets are typically shown together with BOX?

Commonly shown alongside BOX: Castellum, Phillips Edison & Co Inc, Societe BIC