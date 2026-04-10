Trade Bouygues - EN CFD

What is Bouygues (EN)?

Bouygues SA is a French industrial conglomerate with diversified activities in construction, real estate development, media, and telecommunications. Founded in 1952, the company operates through several subsidiaries, including Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas Group, and TF1 Group. Bouygues Construction focuses on building, civil works, and energy services, while Bouygues Immobilier specializes in residential and commercial property development. Colas Group is active in road construction and infrastructure maintenance. TF1 Group operates in the media sector, providing television broadcasting and digital content. Bouygues also holds significant interests in telecommunications through its stake in the mobile operator Bouygues Telecom. The company emphasizes sustainable development and innovation across its business segments. Headquartered in Paris, Bouygues maintains a strong presence in France and internationally.

Bouygues Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market actions in Bouygues, now trading at €52.655. Today's price has ranged between €52.365 and €53.185, with a daily percentage move of -0.2649%.

FAQ: Bouygues (EN)

What is the current price of EN stock?

Bouygues's last price is €52.655.

Does EN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bouygues has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is EN best known for?

Bouygues is most famous for its construction, telecommunications, and media businesses.

What assets are typically shown together with EN?

Commonly shown alongside EN: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Covivio, Mistras Group Inc