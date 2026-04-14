Trade Mistras Group Inc - MG CFD

What is Mistras Group Inc (MG)?

Mistras Group Inc is a company specializing in asset protection solutions, primarily through non-destructive testing and inspection services. It serves a broad range of industries including energy, manufacturing, aerospace, and infrastructure. The company provides technologies and services designed to assess the integrity and reliability of critical assets, helping clients manage risk and maintain operational safety. Its offerings encompass inspection, monitoring, engineering, and data analytics. Mistras Group operates globally, supporting clients with customized solutions that address specific industry challenges. The company integrates advanced technologies such as sensors and software platforms to enhance asset management and predictive maintenance. Its services contribute to extending asset life cycles and reducing downtime. Mistras Group's expertise in inspection and testing is applied across various sectors, including oil and gas, power generation, and transportation infrastructure.

Mistras Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Carpenter Technology Corp currently at $17.3153. It has fluctuated between $16.6347 and $17.2347, showing a daily change of +0.4107%.

FAQ: Mistras Group Inc (MG)

What is the current price of MG stock?

Mistras Group Inc is currently priced at $17.3153.

Does MG pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mistras Group Inc has an official presence in the UAE through its regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is MG best known for?

The company is most famous for its non-destructive testing and inspection services.

What assets are typically shown together with MG?

Commonly shown alongside MG: Titan International Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, ITM Power