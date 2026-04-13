Trade First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF - FPE CFD

What is First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)?

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests primarily in preferred securities and other income-generating instruments. The fund’s portfolio includes preferred stocks issued by financial institutions, utilities, and other sectors, as well as other fixed income securities that offer attractive yields. Its investment objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The ETF is managed by a firm specializing in income-focused investment products and seeks to track an index representing the preferred securities market. The fund offers diversification across issuers and industries, with an emphasis on credit quality and liquidity. It is often utilized by investors aiming to enhance income within a diversified portfolio.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price shifts, with Five Point Holdings LLC currently at $18.13. It has moved between $17.71 and $18.02, showing a daily change of +0.2225%.

FAQ: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

What is the current price of FPE stock?

The current trading price is $18.13.

Does FPE pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this ETF via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FPE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via intermediaries.

What is FPE best known for?

This ETF is most famous for investing in preferred securities to generate income.

What assets are typically shown together with FPE?

Commonly shown alongside FPE: LivePerson Inc, RYVYL Inc, Bper Banca