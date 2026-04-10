Trade Covivio SA - COV CFD

What is Covivio (COV)?

Covivio is a European real estate investment company specializing in office, residential, and hotel properties. The company focuses on managing and developing real estate assets across major European cities, with a portfolio that includes commercial buildings, residential units, and hospitality establishments. Covivio operates through various subsidiaries and joint ventures, emphasizing sustainable development and urban integration in its projects. The company’s activities encompass property acquisition, asset management, and real estate development, aiming to create value through long-term investments. Covivio is recognized for its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, integrating sustainability into its operational and investment strategies. Its business model combines property management with development expertise to adapt to evolving market demands. The company serves a diverse client base, including corporate tenants, residents, and hotel operators, contributing to urban economic and social dynamics. Covivio’s presence in multiple European countries positions it as a significant player in the continent’s real estate sector.

Covivio Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity involving Covivio, currently trading at €56.51. It has seen price movement between €56.29 and €57.34, with a daily shift of -0.5292%.

FAQ: Covivio (COV)

What is the current price of COV stock?

Covivio's stock price is currently €56.51.

Does COV pay dividends?

Covivio pays dividends to its investors.

Does COV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Covivio operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is COV best known for?

Covivio is most famous for its real estate investment and property management.

What assets are typically shown together with COV?

Commonly shown alongside COV: Nokia - USD, Galenica AG, Roblox Corp