Trade Nokia Adr Repsg 1 Ser A - NOK CFD

What is Nokia - USD (NOK)?

Nokia Corporation is a multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics company headquartered in Espoo, Finland. Established in 1865, Nokia has evolved from a pulp mill operation into a global leader in telecommunications infrastructure and technology. The company specializes in the development and deployment of network equipment, software, and services that support mobile and fixed networks. Nokia's portfolio includes solutions for 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud infrastructure, and advanced analytics. It serves a diverse range of customers including telecommunications operators, enterprises, and public sector organizations. Over the years, Nokia has played a significant role in shaping the telecommunications industry through innovation and strategic partnerships. The company also engages in licensing its extensive patent portfolio related to mobile technologies. Nokia operates globally, with research and development centers, manufacturing facilities, and sales offices spread across multiple regions. Its business operations emphasize sustainability and corporate responsibility, aligning with global standards and environmental considerations.

Nokia - USD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Nokia - USD trades at $10.42. The intraday movement varied from $10.12 up to $10.53, with a daily change of +0.3861%.

FAQ: Nokia - USD (NOK)

What is the current price of NOK stock?

Nokia is currently priced at $10.42.

Does NOK pay dividends?

Nokia pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NOK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nokia has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is NOK best known for?

Nokia is most famous for its telecommunications equipment and technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NOK?

Commonly shown alongside NOK: Broken Hill Mines Limited, GDS, HG Capital Trust