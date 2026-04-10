Trade BNP Paribas - BNP CFD

What is BNP Paribas (BNP)?

BNP Paribas is a multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in France. It operates across retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, investment solutions, and specialized financial services. The company serves a diverse client base, including individuals, small and medium enterprises, corporations, and institutional investors. BNP Paribas has a significant international presence, with operations in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. The bank offers a wide range of financial products and services, such as loans, asset management, insurance, and advisory services. It is recognized for its commitment to sustainable finance and incorporates environmental, social, and governance criteria into its business strategy. BNP Paribas also invests in digital transformation to enhance client experience and operational efficiency.

BNP Paribas Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, with BNP Paribas at €90.79 on the market. The price has varied between €89.17 and €90.95, resulting in a daily move of +1.6926%.

FAQ: BNP Paribas (BNP)

What is the current price of BNP stock?

The last recorded price is €90.79.

Does BNP pay dividends?

BNP Paribas pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BNP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BNP Paribas maintains an official regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BNP best known for?

BNP Paribas is most famous for its global banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with BNP?

Commonly shown alongside BNP: Saputo Inc, ForFarmers, Sandfire Resources Limited