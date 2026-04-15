Trade Sandfire Resources Limited - SFRau CFD

What is Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRau)?

Sandfire Resources Limited is an Australian-based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals. The company focuses on copper and gold mining operations, with its key assets located in Australia and other regions. Sandfire Resources operates both underground and open-pit mining projects and has established infrastructure to support its extraction and processing activities. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental management in its operations. Sandfire Resources also invests in exploration to expand its resource base and extend the life of its mines. It has developed a reputation for technical expertise in mining and resource development, contributing to the regional economies where it operates. The company’s activities include mineral exploration, mine development, production, and marketing of mined products. Sandfire Resources Limited is recognized within the mining industry for its focus on copper and gold, contributing to the global supply of these essential metals.

Sandfire Resources Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading range, showing Sandfire Resources Limited at A$18.129. Its price has ranged from A$17.882 up to A$18.231, with the daily change standing at +2.4813%.

FAQ: Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRau)

What is the current price of SFRau stock?

The last traded price is A$18.129.

Does SFRau pay dividends?

Sandfire Resources Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SFRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sandfire Resources Limited operates through distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SFRau best known for?

Sandfire Resources Limited is most famous for its copper and gold mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with SFRau?

Commonly shown alongside SFRau: Applied Digital Corp, Xtrackers II Eurozone Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF, HP