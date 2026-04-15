Trade BlueScope Steel Limited - BSLau CFD

What is BlueScope Steel Limited (BSLau)?

BlueScope Steel Limited is a multinational steel producer headquartered in Australia. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of steel products, including flat steel, coated and painted steel, and building products. Its operations encompass steelmaking, processing, and fabrication, serving industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing. BlueScope Steel operates integrated steel mills and downstream facilities, focusing on product quality, innovation, and sustainability. The company emphasizes energy efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing within its production processes. It maintains a global presence with operations and sales networks across multiple regions.

BlueScope Steel Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market conditions with BlueScope Steel Limited priced at A$28.19. The price range today is from A$27.91 to A$28.42, with a daily percentage change of -0.8834%.

FAQ: BlueScope Steel Limited (BSLau)

What is the current price of BSLau stock?

The current price stands at A$28.19.

Does BSLau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BSLau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BlueScope Steel Limited does not have an official UAE office but operates via distributors and partners.

What is BSLau best known for?

The company is most famous for steel manufacturing and building products.

What assets are typically shown together with BSLau?

Commonly shown alongside BSLau: Zscaler, Tabcorp Holdings, Chanson International Holding