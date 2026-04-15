Trade Tabcorp Holdings - TAHau CFD

What is Tabcorp Holdings (TAHau)?

Tabcorp Holdings is an Australian company engaged in the wagering, gaming, and media industries. It operates various betting services, including retail and online platforms, and manages gaming venues and lotteries. The company provides a range of wagering products such as sports betting, racing, and other betting activities. Tabcorp also offers gaming solutions through its casino and hotel operations. Its media division focuses on broadcasting and content related to racing and sports. The company’s operations are supported by technology platforms that facilitate betting and gaming transactions. Tabcorp plays a significant role in the Australian entertainment and wagering markets, regulated under national and state legislation governing gambling activities.

Tabcorp Holdings Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity, with Tabcorp Holdings priced at A$0.936. Intraday price movement has varied from A$0.934 to A$0.959, with a daily change of -1.5806%.

FAQ: Tabcorp Holdings (TAHau)

What is the current price of TAHau stock?

Tabcorp Holdings' last price is A$0.936.

Does TAHau pay dividends?

Tabcorp Holdings pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TAHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tabcorp Holdings does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is TAHau best known for?

The company is most famous for its gambling and wagering services in Australia.

What assets are typically shown together with TAHau?

Commonly shown alongside TAHau: Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., TripAdvisor, Beam Therapeutics Inc.