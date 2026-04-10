Trade Banco Bradesco Adr Repstg 1 Prf - BBD CFD

What is Banco Bradesco (BBD)?

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a major Brazilian financial institution providing a wide range of banking and financial services. The bank offers retail and commercial banking, asset management, insurance, and investment services. Banco Bradesco serves individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. It operates an extensive branch and ATM network across Brazil, complemented by digital banking platforms. The bank's services include loans, deposits, credit cards, insurance products, and wealth management. Banco Bradesco is involved in financial technology development to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. It plays a significant role in Brazil's financial sector and participates in various social and economic development initiatives.

Banco Bradesco Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market developments, as Banco Bradesco trades at $4.04. Its price has shifted between $4 and $4.06 today, showing a daily change of +1.5152%.

FAQ: Banco Bradesco (BBD)

What is the current price of BBD stock?

Banco Bradesco is currently priced at $4.04.

Does BBD pay dividends?

Banco Bradesco pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BBD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Banco Bradesco has no official UAE office and operates via partners and distributors.

What is BBD best known for?

Banco Bradesco is most famous for its comprehensive banking and financial services in Brazil.

What assets are typically shown together with BBD?

Commonly shown alongside BBD: Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Westpac Banking Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc