Trade B&M European Value Retail PLC - BME CFD

What is B&M European Value Retail SA (BME)?

B&M European Value Retail SA is a multinational variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe. The company specializes in offering a broad range of products, including food, household goods, and general merchandise, often at discounted prices. Founded in the early 1970s, B&M has expanded its store network significantly, focusing on value-oriented retailing to attract cost-conscious consumers. Its business model emphasizes efficient supply chain management and a wide product assortment, catering to diverse customer needs. The company operates large-format stores that provide a one-stop shopping experience, combining elements of discount and variety retailing. B&M European Value Retail SA is headquartered in Luxembourg and has established itself as a notable player in the European retail sector, competing with other discount retailers through its focus on affordability and accessibility. The company’s operations contribute to the retail landscape by serving both urban and suburban markets with a variety of everyday products.

B&M European Value Retail SA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trades, with B&M European Value Retail SA at £1.7495. It has traded within a daily range of £1.7205 to £1.8255, showing a daily change of -4.669%.

FAQ: B&M European Value Retail SA (BME)

What is the current price of BME stock?

The current trading price is £1.7495.

Does BME pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed regularly.

Does BME have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

B&M European Value Retail SA does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is BME best known for?

The company is most famous for its discount retail stores across Europe.

What assets are typically shown together with BME?

Commonly shown alongside BME: The Honest Company, Inc., Karoon Energy Ltd, BT Group PLC