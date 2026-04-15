Trade Karoon Energy Ltd - KARau CFD

What is Karoon Energy Ltd (KARau)?

Karoon Energy Ltd is an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company with assets primarily located in South America. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon resources, aiming to build a sustainable portfolio of oil and gas projects. Karoon Energy engages in upstream activities including seismic surveys, drilling, and reservoir management to optimize resource extraction. The company operates within the energy sector, targeting growth through exploration success and operational efficiency. Karoon Energy Ltd contributes to regional energy supply through its development of oil and gas reserves.

Karoon Energy Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Karoon Energy Ltd’s trading dynamics, now priced at A$2.1522. The price has oscillated between A$2.0379 and A$2.1678 during the session, with a daily change percentage of -1.3839%.

FAQ: Karoon Energy Ltd (KARau)

What is the current price of KARau stock?

The last price recorded is A$2.1522.

Does KARau pay dividends?

Karoon Energy Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does KARau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Karoon Energy Ltd has a registered presence in Abu Dhabi but no official regional office.

What is KARau best known for?

Karoon Energy Ltd is most famous for its oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with KARau?

Commonly shown alongside KARau: ThaiBev, Oracle, PDD Holdings Inc