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Trade BT Group PLC - BT.A CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:21
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0055
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021264 %
(-£4.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £19,000.00

-0.02126%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-£0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyGBP
Min traded quantity10
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGreat Britain
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close2.1465
Open2.1275
1-Year Change40.75%
Day's Range2.1275 - 2.1565

Trade BT Group PLC - BT.A CFD

What is BT Group PLC (BT.A)?

BT Group PLC is a multinational telecommunications holding company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It operates primarily in the telecommunications sector, providing fixed-line, broadband, mobile, and television services to consumers and businesses. The company also offers networked IT services, including managed network and IT infrastructure services. BT Group has a significant presence in the UK market and maintains operations in various international markets. Its history dates back to the establishment of the General Post Office's telecommunications division, evolving through privatization and restructuring into its current form. The company plays a key role in the development and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure in the UK, including broadband networks and digital services. BT Group is involved in research and development activities aimed at advancing telecommunications technology and services. It serves a diverse customer base, including residential, corporate, and public sector clients, and is considered one of the leading telecommunications providers in the United Kingdom.

BT Group PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trades, with BT Group PLC at £2.1565. During trading, it has fluctuated between £2.119 and £2.1575, showing a daily change of +0.2562%.

FAQ: BT Group PLC (BT.A)

What is the current price of BT.A stock?

The current price stands at £2.1565.

Does BT.A pay dividends?

BT Group PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BT.A have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BT Group PLC has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is BT.A best known for?

BT Group PLC is most famous for its telecommunications and broadband services.

What assets are typically shown together with BT.A?

Commonly shown alongside BT.A: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., Valley National Bancorp, Synopsys

Latest shares articles

A London corporate office of BT, the British telecommunications and IT services company, pictured in 2020
BT share price forecast: Third-party price target
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