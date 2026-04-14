Trade Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. - MD CFD

What is Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD)?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company specializing in neonatal, maternal-fetal, and pediatric care. The company provides physician services and clinical support to hospitals and healthcare facilities, focusing on perinatal and infant health. Its network includes neonatologists, pediatricians, and other specialized healthcare professionals who deliver care in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), newborn nurseries, and pediatric units. Pediatrix operates through a model that integrates clinical expertise with hospital partnerships to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. The company also offers consulting and management services related to clinical programs and quality improvement. Its services extend to prenatal diagnosis, genetic counseling, and other specialized areas within maternal and child health. Pediatrix emphasizes evidence-based practices and collaboration with healthcare providers to support comprehensive care delivery.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. at $22.42. The price has moved within the range of $21.4 to $22.66 today, showing a daily percentage shift of +2.6219%.

FAQ: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD)

What is the current price of MD stock?

The current price is $22.42.

Does MD pay dividends?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. pays dividends.

Does MD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a regional office or subsidiary.

What is MD best known for?

Pediatrix Medical Group is most famous for providing neonatal and maternal-fetal medical services.

What assets are typically shown together with MD?

Commonly shown alongside MD: EquipmentShare.com Inc, Siemens Healthineers AG, iShares JP Morgan EM Local Government Bond UCITS ETF