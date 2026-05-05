Trade Valley National Bancorp - VLY CFD

What is Valley National Bancorp (VLY)?

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services primarily in regional markets. Its operations include commercial and retail banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management. The company serves individual consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through a network of branches and digital platforms. Valley National Bancorp offers deposit accounts, loan products, and investment services designed to meet diverse financial needs. It emphasizes community banking with a focus on local market knowledge and customer relationships. The company operates under regulatory frameworks governing financial institutions, ensuring compliance with capital, risk management, and consumer protection standards. Its business model integrates traditional banking services with technology to enhance accessibility and operational efficiency.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market action, with Valley National Bancorp priced at $13.72. The stock has moved between $13.26 and $13.64 during the session, with a change of +1.7164%.

FAQ: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

What is the current price of VLY stock?

The current price is $13.72.

Does VLY pay dividends?

Valley National Bancorp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VLY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Valley National Bancorp operates in the UAE through partners and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is VLY best known for?

The company is most famous for its community banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with VLY?

Commonly shown alongside VLY: Azenta Inc, Viasat Inc, Interface Inc