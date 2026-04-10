Trade Avnet - AVT CFD

What is Avnet (AVT)?

Avnet, Inc. is a global distributor of electronic components, technology solutions, and embedded systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), contract manufacturers, and other technology customers. Avnet offers a broad portfolio of products including semiconductors, interconnects, passive and electromechanical components. It provides value-added services such as design support, supply chain management, and logistics. Avnet operates through multiple business segments, addressing diverse markets including industrial, automotive, communications, and consumer electronics. The company leverages its global distribution network to facilitate product availability and delivery. Avnet also invests in digital platforms to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. It maintains partnerships with numerous suppliers and manufacturers to offer comprehensive technology solutions. Avnet contributes to the technology supply chain by enabling innovation and product development.

Avnet Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with Avnet currently at $67.12. The trading range has moved between $66.26 and $67.36, reflecting a daily percentage change of +0.3737%.

FAQ: Avnet (AVT)

What is the current price of AVT stock?

The current price stands at $67.12.

Does AVT pay dividends?

Avnet pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AVT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Avnet does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is AVT best known for?

Avnet is most famous for its electronic components distribution and supply chain services.

What assets are typically shown together with AVT?

Commonly shown alongside AVT: UBE Corporation, DTE Energy Co, Bank of NY