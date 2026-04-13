Trade DTE Energy Co - DTE CFD

What is DTE Energy Co (DTE)?

DTE Energy Co is a diversified energy company headquartered in the United States, primarily engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company operates through two main business segments: Electric and Gas Utilities, and Energy Resources. Its utility segment serves millions of customers, providing electricity and natural gas services in its service territories. The Energy Resources segment involves power and industrial projects, including renewable energy development and energy marketing. DTE Energy focuses on maintaining a reliable energy supply while investing in cleaner energy technologies and infrastructure modernization. The company’s operations encompass power generation from various sources, including coal, natural gas, nuclear, and renewables. It also engages in energy trading and risk management activities. DTE Energy is involved in community and environmental initiatives aimed at sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

DTE Energy Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading patterns, with DTE Energy Co priced at $146.78. The session's price variation extends from $146.42 to $149.08, reflecting a daily change of -1.91%.

FAQ: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

What is the current price of DTE stock?

DTE Energy Co's last traded price is $146.78.

Does DTE pay dividends?

DTE Energy Co pays dividends regularly to its investors.

Does DTE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DTE Energy Co does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is DTE best known for?

DTE Energy Co is most famous for its electric and natural gas utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with DTE?

Commonly shown alongside DTE: iShares AI Infrastructure UCITS ETF, BNPP Bank Polska SA, Hippo Holdings Inc