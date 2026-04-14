Trade Austal Limited - ASBau CFD

What is Austal Limited (ASBau)?

Austal Limited is an Australian shipbuilding company specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of commercial and defense vessels. Established in the 1980s, the company has developed a reputation for producing high-speed ferries, patrol boats, and naval ships using advanced aluminum shipbuilding techniques. Austal operates shipyards in Australia and the United States, serving a global clientele that includes government defense departments and private maritime operators. The company's product range includes military vessels such as littoral combat ships and expeditionary fast transports, as well as commercial ferries designed for passenger and vehicle transport. Austal emphasizes innovation in marine engineering, incorporating modern design and construction methods to enhance vessel performance and efficiency. It also provides after-sales support, maintenance, and upgrade services to extend the operational life of its ships. The company plays a significant role in the maritime industry by contributing to naval defense capabilities and commercial maritime transportation infrastructure.

Austal Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading session fluctuations, with Austal Limited at A$4.6847. It has moved between A$4.5953 and A$4.7552 during the day, experiencing a daily change of +4.0085%.

FAQ: Austal Limited (ASBau)

What is the current price of ASBau stock?

The current trading price is A$4.6847.

Does ASBau pay dividends?

Austal Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ASBau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Austal Limited has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is ASBau best known for?

Austal Limited is most famous for designing and building commercial and defense vessels.

What assets are typically shown together with ASBau?

Commonly shown alongside ASBau: Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, Thomson Reuters