Trade Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. - 1332 CFD

What is Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (1332)?

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the marine products industry. Established in the early 20th century, it has developed a diverse portfolio that includes fishing, aquaculture, and seafood processing. The company operates through various segments such as marine products, processed foods, and fine chemicals. Its marine products segment involves the harvesting and distribution of fish and other seafood, while the processed foods segment focuses on ready-to-eat meals and frozen foods. Additionally, the fine chemicals segment produces pharmaceuticals and other chemical products. Nippon Suisan Kaisha has a global presence, with operations extending beyond Japan to various international markets. The company emphasizes sustainable fishing practices and innovation in food technology. It is recognized for its contributions to the seafood industry and maintains a significant role in Japan's food supply chain. The company also engages in research and development to improve product quality and environmental sustainability.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity as Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. trades at ¥1321.9. It has experienced price swings between ¥1314.4 and ¥1338.8, showing a daily change of -1.6594%.

FAQ: Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (1332)

What is the current price of 1332 stock?

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. had a last price of ¥1321.9.

Does 1332 pay dividends?

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 1332 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is 1332 best known for?

The company is most famous for its seafood products and marine food processing.

What assets are typically shown together with 1332?

Commonly shown alongside 1332: Articore Group Ltd, SoftBank Group Corp., iShares MSCI China ETF