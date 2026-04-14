Trade SoftBank Group Corp. - 9984 CFD

What is SoftBank Group Corp. (9984)?

SoftBank Group Corp. is a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company with diversified interests in telecommunications, technology, and investment management. It operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates in sectors including mobile communications, internet services, and technology investments. SoftBank is known for its investment activities in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and telecommunications infrastructure. The company manages a portfolio of technology-related businesses and venture capital investments globally. Its strategic focus includes fostering innovation and supporting technology-driven enterprises.

SoftBank Group Corp. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current market pace as SoftBank Group Corp. trades at ¥4228.2. The day's range spans from ¥3900.2 to ¥4257.5, with a percentage change of +12.5123%.

FAQ: SoftBank Group Corp. (9984)

What is the current price of 9984 stock?

The last traded price is ¥4228.2.

Does 9984 pay dividends?

SoftBank Group Corp. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9984 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SoftBank Group Corp. has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 9984 best known for?

The company is most famous for its investments in technology and telecommunications sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with 9984?

Commonly shown alongside 9984: Paladin Energy Limited, Property Franchise Group PLC, SM Energy