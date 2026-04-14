Trade Aurora Cannabis Inc. - ACBca CFD

What is Aurora Cannabis (ACBca)?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a company engaged in the production and distribution of cannabis products. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis markets, offering a variety of products including dried flower, oils, and derivatives. Aurora Cannabis focuses on cultivation, research, and development to support product innovation and quality. The company operates multiple production facilities and distribution networks across various jurisdictions where cannabis is legal. Aurora emphasizes compliance with regulatory frameworks governing cannabis production and sales. It serves a diverse customer base including patients, adult consumers, and commercial clients. The company invests in expanding its product portfolio and market presence while adhering to industry standards and safety protocols.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, as Aurora Cannabis stands at C$4.9343. Throughout the day, it has ranged from C$4.7858 to C$4.8954, with a daily percentage move of +1.0406%.

FAQ: Aurora Cannabis (ACBca)

What is the current price of ACBca stock?

The current price stands at C$4.9343.

Does ACBca pay dividends?

Aurora Cannabis pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ACBca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aurora Cannabis has no official presence in the UAE and operates solely through partners or distributors.

What is ACBca best known for?

Aurora Cannabis is most famous for its production and distribution of medical and recreational cannabis products.

What assets are typically shown together with ACBca?

Commonly shown alongside ACBca: Fidelity China Special Situations, Funding Circle, Yelp