HomeMarketsSharesFunding Circle Holdings PLC

Trade Funding Circle Holdings PLC - FCH CFD

1.4245+0.71%
The chart shows the FCH stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 1.4245, a high of 1.4155, and a low of 1.4005.
Sell

1.4115

Buy

1.4245

0.013
Low: 1.4005High: 1.4155
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.013
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021266 %
(-£4.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £19,000.00

-0.02127%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000652 %
(-£0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyGBP
Min traded quantity10
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGreat Britain
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1.4155
Open1.4005
1-Year Change41.61%
Day's Range1.4005 - 1.4155

Trade Funding Circle Holdings PLC - FCH CFD

What is Funding Circle (FCH)?

Funding Circle is a financial technology company specializing in peer-to-peer lending platforms. The company connects small and medium-sized enterprises seeking loans with investors willing to provide capital. Funding Circle’s platform facilitates the origination, underwriting, and servicing of business loans, aiming to streamline access to finance for businesses. The company operates with a focus on credit risk assessment and efficient loan management through digital technology. It provides an alternative to traditional bank lending by leveraging online platforms to match borrowers and lenders. Funding Circle’s business model reflects the broader fintech trend of using technology to improve financial services accessibility and efficiency.

Funding Circle Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading flows, with Funding Circle priced at £1.4245. Throughout the session, the price ranged between £1.3905 and £1.4165, posting a daily change of -0.4938%.

FAQ: Funding Circle (FCH)

What is the current price of FCH stock?

Funding Circle is currently priced at £1.4245.

Does FCH pay dividends?

Funding Circle pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FCH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Funding Circle does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is FCH best known for?

Funding Circle is most famous for its peer-to-peer lending platform.

What assets are typically shown together with FCH?

Commonly shown alongside FCH: Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sweetgreen Inc, Tsingtao Brewery

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Related News
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7 minutes ago
Funding Circle UK lending adds £7.9 billion to GDP, Oxford Economics says
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8 minutes ago
Fintech fuels UK growth: Funding Circle lending contributes £7.9 billion to the economy
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Funding Circle reports 299,284,884 total voting rights outstanding

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