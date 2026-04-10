Trade Auction Technology Group plc - ATG CFD

What is Auction Technology Group plc (ATG)?

Auction Technology Group plc operates online marketplaces specializing in the sale of vehicles and related assets. The company provides digital platforms that facilitate auctions and sales for automotive dealers, fleet operators, and other commercial customers. Its services include vehicle remarketing, inventory management, and data analytics to support transactional efficiency and market transparency. The group's platforms enable buyers and sellers to connect in a digital environment, streamlining the traditional auction process. Auction Technology Group's operations span multiple regions, leveraging technology to enhance user experience and operational effectiveness. The company generates revenue through fees associated with transactions and value-added services offered on its platforms. Its business model reflects the broader trend towards digital transformation in the automotive and auction industries.

Auction Technology Group plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time trading, with Auction Technology Group plc priced at £3.32733. Today's session has seen price shifts from £3.20873 to £3.37461, resulting in a +1.5312% change.

FAQ: Auction Technology Group plc (ATG)

What is the current price of ATG stock?

The current value is £3.32733.

Does ATG pay dividends?

No dividends are paid by the company.

Does ATG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Auction Technology Group plc does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is ATG best known for?

Auction Technology Group plc is most famous for its online auction platform for art and collectibles.

What assets are typically shown together with ATG?

Commonly shown alongside ATG: Sable Offshore Corp, KBR Inc, TOBII