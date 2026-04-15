Trade Sable Offshore Corp - SOC CFD

What is Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)?

Sable Offshore Energy Inc. was a Canadian oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development, and production of offshore natural gas reserves. The company operated primarily in the Sable Offshore Energy Project, located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. This project involved the extraction of natural gas from offshore fields and its transportation to onshore markets via pipeline infrastructure. Sable Offshore Energy was engaged in managing offshore assets, ensuring operational safety, and complying with environmental regulations relevant to offshore drilling activities. The company played a role in supplying natural gas to the regional energy market, contributing to energy security and economic activity in the area. It was involved in partnerships and joint ventures with other energy firms to optimize resource development. The company’s operations required coordination with regulatory authorities and adherence to industry standards for offshore energy production. Sable Offshore Energy's activities were part of the broader Canadian energy sector focused on natural gas and offshore resource development.

Sable Offshore Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price movements, with Sable Offshore Corp currently at $13.12. Its value has ranged from $12.44 to $13.1, resulting in a daily change of +2.2835%.

FAQ: Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

What is the current price of SOC stock?

Sable Offshore Corp's current price is $13.12.

Does SOC pay dividends?

Sable Offshore Corp does not pay dividends.

Does SOC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sable Offshore Corp operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is SOC best known for?

Sable Offshore Corp is most famous for oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with SOC?

Commonly shown alongside SOC: Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Toll Brothers, MediWound Ltd