Trade Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. - 3382 CFD

What is Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (3382)?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese diversified retail group headquartered in Tokyo. It operates through various segments including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, and financial services. The company is widely recognized for its extensive network of convenience stores, which are among the largest in Japan. Its business model integrates retail operations with financial services, offering a range of products from daily necessities to consumer goods. Seven & i Holdings also manages several well-known retail brands and subsidiaries, contributing to its broad market presence. The company emphasizes supply chain efficiency and customer service to maintain its competitive position. It plays a significant role in Japan's retail industry and has expanded its operations internationally. The group's structure allows it to leverage synergies across its different business units, supporting sustainable growth and diversification. Seven & i Holdings is noted for its adaptation to changing consumer trends and technological advancements within the retail sector.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day’s price action, with Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. at ¥1964.06. The price has fluctuated from ¥1948.04 to ¥2007.98 during the session, with a daily change of -2.4011%.

FAQ: Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (3382)

What is the current price of 3382 stock?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. closed trading at ¥1964.06.

Does 3382 pay dividends?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 3382 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. has a regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 3382 best known for?

The company is most famous for operating convenience stores and retail chains.

What assets are typically shown together with 3382?

Commonly shown alongside 3382: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Digital, SoFi Technologies, Inc.