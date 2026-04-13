HomeMarketsSharesDigital Realty Trust

Trade Digital Realty Trust - DLR CFD

190.76+1.19%
The chart shows the DLR stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 190.76, a high of 190.95, and a low of 187.82.
Sell

190.49

Buy

190.76

0.27
Low: 187.82High: 190.95
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.27
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close188.6
Open187.82
1-Year Change29.56%
Day's Range187.82 - 190.95

Trade Digital Realty Trust - DLR CFD

What is Digital (DLR)?

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. The company owns, acquires, and operates a global portfolio of data centers that provide critical infrastructure for technology and cloud service providers, enterprises, and network operators. Digital Realty's facilities are designed to support the growing demand for data storage, processing, and transmission driven by digital transformation and cloud computing trends. The company offers a range of services including colocation, interconnection, and hybrid cloud solutions, enabling clients to deploy and manage their IT infrastructure efficiently. Digital Realty's operations span multiple continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, reflecting its global reach in the data center industry. The firm focuses on sustainability and energy efficiency in its data centers, aiming to reduce environmental impact while supporting the digital economy. Its business model centers on long-term leases and strategic partnerships to maintain stable cash flows and growth opportunities.

Digital Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Digital currently priced at $190.76. The price range today has been from $186.66 to $190.98, showing a daily change of +0.9495%.

FAQ: Digital (DLR)

What is the current price of DLR stock?

Digital Realty's current price is $190.76.

Does DLR pay dividends?

Digital Realty pays dividends to investors.

Does DLR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Digital Realty has a registered office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DLR best known for?

Digital Realty is most famous for its data center and colocation services.

What assets are typically shown together with DLR?

Commonly shown alongside DLR: Synnex Corporation, Boxlight Corporation, EastGroup Properties Inc

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