Trade Digital Realty Trust - DLR CFD

What is Digital (DLR)?

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. The company owns, acquires, and operates a global portfolio of data centers that provide critical infrastructure for technology and cloud service providers, enterprises, and network operators. Digital Realty's facilities are designed to support the growing demand for data storage, processing, and transmission driven by digital transformation and cloud computing trends. The company offers a range of services including colocation, interconnection, and hybrid cloud solutions, enabling clients to deploy and manage their IT infrastructure efficiently. Digital Realty's operations span multiple continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, reflecting its global reach in the data center industry. The firm focuses on sustainability and energy efficiency in its data centers, aiming to reduce environmental impact while supporting the digital economy. Its business model centers on long-term leases and strategic partnerships to maintain stable cash flows and growth opportunities.

Digital Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Digital currently priced at $190.76. The price range today has been from $186.66 to $190.98, showing a daily change of +0.9495%.

FAQ: Digital (DLR)

What is the current price of DLR stock?

Digital Realty's current price is $190.76.

Does DLR pay dividends?

Digital Realty pays dividends to investors.

Does DLR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Digital Realty has a registered office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DLR best known for?

Digital Realty is most famous for its data center and colocation services.

What assets are typically shown together with DLR?

Commonly shown alongside DLR: Synnex Corporation, Boxlight Corporation, EastGroup Properties Inc