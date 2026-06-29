Trade KBR Inc - KBR

What is KBR Inc (KBR)?

KBR Inc is an engineering, procurement, and construction company providing services to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company offers solutions in areas such as infrastructure, energy, defense, and environmental services. Its operations include project management, engineering design, construction, and maintenance services. KBR serves sectors including oil and gas, aerospace, government services, and industrial markets. The company focuses on delivering complex projects and technical expertise to meet client requirements. It maintains a global footprint with offices and project sites across various regions. KBR is governed by a board of directors and adheres to industry standards and regulatory requirements related to safety, quality, and environmental compliance. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and risk management in its project execution.

KBR Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time trading in Korn Ferry, which is currently priced at $33.88. The session has seen fluctuations between $32.08 and $33.4, with a daily change percentage of +3.1677%.

FAQ: KBR Inc (KBR)

What is the current price of KBR stock?

KBR Inc's current price is $33.88.

Does KBR pay dividends?

KBR Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KBR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

KBR Inc has an official regional office located in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What is KBR best known for?

The company is most famous for providing engineering, procurement, and construction services.

What assets are typically shown together with KBR?

Commonly shown alongside KBR: 4imprint Group plc, Halfords Group, Rumble Inc