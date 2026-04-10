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Trade Atos - ATOp CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:26:42
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.1482
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close33.1266
Open33.3065
1-Year Change951514.29%
Day's Range33.3065 - 34.2855

Trade Atos - ATOp CFD

What is Atos (ATOp)?

Atos is a multinational information technology service and consulting company headquartered in France. It provides a wide range of IT services including cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data, and digital transformation solutions. The company serves various sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and public administration. Atos operates globally with a presence in numerous countries, delivering managed services, systems integration, and consulting. It is recognized for its focus on innovation and sustainability, integrating digital technologies to support clients' business objectives. The company also emphasizes research and development to advance its service offerings. Atos has developed partnerships with major technology providers and engages in projects related to high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. Its organizational structure includes several business units dedicated to specific service areas, enabling tailored solutions for diverse client needs. The company is committed to environmental responsibility and social governance within its operational framework.

Atos Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Atos currently at €34.0941. During the session, it has moved between €33.0062 and €34.4854, with a daily change of +2.0955%.

FAQ: Atos (ATOp)

What is the current price of ATOp stock?

Atos is currently valued at €34.0941.

Does ATOp pay dividends?

Atos pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ATOp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Atos has an official regional office presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ATOp best known for?

Atos is most famous for its IT services and digital transformation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with ATOp?

Commonly shown alongside ATOp: Marathon Petroleum, Ibstock, Dillards

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