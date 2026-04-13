Trade Dillards Cl A - DDS CFD

What is Dillards (DDS)?

Dillard's, Inc. is an American department store chain headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1938 by William T. Dillard, the company operates a network of retail stores primarily located in the United States. Dillard's stores offer a broad range of merchandise, including apparel, cosmetics, home furnishings, and accessories. The company targets a mid-to-upscale market segment, catering to diverse customer demographics. Dillard's has developed a reputation for combining national brands with private label merchandise, aiming to provide a varied product selection. The business model emphasizes full-line department stores situated in shopping malls and urban centers. Over the years, Dillard's has expanded through acquisitions and organic growth, adapting to changes in retail trends and consumer preferences. The company also maintains an online presence to complement its physical stores. Its operations include distribution centers and a corporate headquarters that manage merchandising, marketing, and administrative functions.

Dillards Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Dillards Cl A priced at $591.72. It has ranged between $581.23 and $594.4, reflecting a daily percentage move of -1.0486%.

FAQ: Dillards (DDS)

What is the current price of DDS stock?

The current trading price is $591.72.

Does DDS pay dividends?

Dillards does not pay dividends.

Does DDS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dillards does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is DDS best known for?

Dillards is most famous for its department store retail operations.

What assets are typically shown together with DDS?

Commonly shown alongside DDS: Babcock, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Central Asia Metals PLC