Trade Asahi Kasei Corporation - 3407 CFD

What is Asahi Kasei Corporation (3407)?

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a diversified Japanese multinational company engaged in the chemical and materials industry. Founded in the early 20th century, the company operates across multiple sectors including chemicals, fibers, housing, and electronics. Its chemical division produces a range of products such as basic chemicals, performance materials, and specialty chemicals used in various industrial applications. The fibers segment manufactures synthetic fibers and textiles for apparel and industrial use. In addition to its manufacturing operations, Asahi Kasei is involved in the development of housing materials and construction-related products, contributing to the building and infrastructure sectors. The company also develops electronic components and devices, supporting industries like automotive and consumer electronics. With a global presence, Asahi Kasei emphasizes research and development to innovate within its fields, focusing on sustainability and advanced technologies. Its broad portfolio and integrated business model position it as a significant player in the global chemical and materials markets.

Asahi Kasei Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading as Asahi Kasei Corporation stands at ¥1609.01. The price range today is between ¥1595.39 and ¥1631.96, with a daily change of -1.0217%.

FAQ: Asahi Kasei Corporation (3407)

What is the current price of 3407 stock?

The current market price stands at ¥1609.01.

Does 3407 pay dividends?

Asahi Kasei Corporation distributes dividends to its investors.

Does 3407 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Asahi Kasei Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 3407 best known for?

Asahi Kasei Corporation is most famous for its diversified chemical products and materials.

What assets are typically shown together with 3407?

Commonly shown alongside 3407: Forbo, Molson Coors, iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF