HomeMarketsSharesAsahi Kasei Corporation

Trade Asahi Kasei Corporation - 3407 CFD

1609.01-0.31%
The chart shows the 3407 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 1609.01, a high of 1622.87, and a low of 1597.99.
Sell

1602.49

Buy

1609.01

6.52
Low: 1597.99High: 1622.87
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread6.52
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥0)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥4,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1614.98
Open1622.87
1-Year Change67.62%
Day's Range1597.99 - 1622.87

Trade Asahi Kasei Corporation - 3407 CFD

What is Asahi Kasei Corporation (3407)?

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a diversified Japanese multinational company engaged in the chemical and materials industry. Founded in the early 20th century, the company operates across multiple sectors including chemicals, fibers, housing, and electronics. Its chemical division produces a range of products such as basic chemicals, performance materials, and specialty chemicals used in various industrial applications. The fibers segment manufactures synthetic fibers and textiles for apparel and industrial use. In addition to its manufacturing operations, Asahi Kasei is involved in the development of housing materials and construction-related products, contributing to the building and infrastructure sectors. The company also develops electronic components and devices, supporting industries like automotive and consumer electronics. With a global presence, Asahi Kasei emphasizes research and development to innovate within its fields, focusing on sustainability and advanced technologies. Its broad portfolio and integrated business model position it as a significant player in the global chemical and materials markets.

Asahi Kasei Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading as Asahi Kasei Corporation stands at ¥1609.01. The price range today is between ¥1595.39 and ¥1631.96, with a daily change of -1.0217%.

FAQ: Asahi Kasei Corporation (3407)

What is the current price of 3407 stock?

The current market price stands at ¥1609.01.

Does 3407 pay dividends?

Asahi Kasei Corporation distributes dividends to its investors.

Does 3407 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Asahi Kasei Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 3407 best known for?

Asahi Kasei Corporation is most famous for its diversified chemical products and materials.

What assets are typically shown together with 3407?

Commonly shown alongside 3407: Forbo, Molson Coors, iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

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