Trade iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF - EPU CFD

What is iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (EPU)?

The iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to the Peruvian equity market alongside global equities. The fund aims to track the investment results of an index composed of Peruvian stocks combined with a diversified portfolio of global securities. It offers a way for investors to gain access to Peru's economic growth potential while balancing risk through international diversification. The ETF typically includes companies from various sectors such as materials, financials, and consumer discretionary, reflecting the composition of the Peruvian market. By incorporating global equities, the fund seeks to mitigate country-specific risks and enhance portfolio stability. It is managed by a financial services firm specializing in index-based investment products and is part of a broader family of ETFs focused on emerging markets and regional exposure. The fund is structured to provide liquidity and transparency consistent with exchange-traded investment vehicles.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Sponsored ADR currently at $87.39. During the session, it has fluctuated between $83.82 and $87.56, showing a daily change of +1.3782%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (EPU)

What is the current price of EPU stock?

The current price for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF is $87.39.

Does EPU pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this ETF based on the underlying assets' distributions.

Does EPU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through global exchanges and partners.

What is EPU best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing diversified exposure to Peruvian and global equity markets.

What assets are typically shown together with EPU?

Commonly shown alongside EPU: Xperi Inc, Alvotech SA, Corebridge Financial Inc