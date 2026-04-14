Trade ARB Corporation - ARBau CFD

What is ARB Corporation (ARBau)?

ARB Corporation is an Australian company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of automotive accessories, primarily for four-wheel drive vehicles. Established in the 1970s, the company has developed a reputation for producing durable and innovative products such as bull bars, roof racks, suspension systems, and recovery equipment. ARB operates through a global network, supplying products to both retail customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company emphasizes quality and engineering standards, often testing its products under rigorous conditions to ensure reliability and performance. ARB's operations include manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, supporting its international presence. The company serves a diverse customer base, including outdoor enthusiasts, commercial operators, and automotive service providers. Its product range is designed to enhance vehicle capability and safety in off-road and demanding environments. ARB Corporation is recognized for its contribution to the automotive accessories industry, maintaining a focus on innovation and customer service within its sector.

ARB Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations with ARB Corporation trading at A$20.431. It has covered a range between A$20.249 and A$20.809, reflecting a daily change of +0.3445%.

FAQ: ARB Corporation (ARBau)

What is the current price of ARBau stock?

The current trading price is A$20.431.

Does ARBau pay dividends?

ARB Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ARBau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ARB Corporation has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is ARBau best known for?

ARB Corporation is most famous for manufacturing 4x4 vehicle accessories.

What assets are typically shown together with ARBau?

Commonly shown alongside ARBau: Rapid7, Delivery Hero, BCI Minerals Limited