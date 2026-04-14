Trade Annaly Capital Management - NLY CFD

What is Annaly Capital (NLY)?

Annaly Capital Management is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities and other real estate-related assets. The company focuses on generating income through investment in agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate loans. Annaly employs leverage and active portfolio management strategies to enhance returns. The company operates within the financial services sector, with a business model centered on managing interest rate risk and credit risk associated with its investment portfolio. Annaly's operations include asset management, risk assessment, and capital allocation to optimize investment performance. It is structured to provide shareholders with dividends derived from its income-generating assets. The company is subject to regulatory requirements applicable to REITs and financial institutions.

Annaly Capital Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time market trends, with Annaly Capital priced at $22.43. The stock’s daily range covers $22.14 to $22.35, with a daily percentage change of +0.7682%.

FAQ: Annaly Capital (NLY)

What is the current price of NLY stock?

The current price is $22.43.

Does NLY pay dividends?

Annaly Capital pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NLY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Annaly Capital does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is NLY best known for?

Annaly Capital is most famous for its real estate investment trust focused on mortgage-backed securities.

What assets are typically shown together with NLY?

Commonly shown alongside NLY: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (DE), Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd