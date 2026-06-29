Trade Kosmos Energy Ltd. (DE) - KOS

What is Kosmos Energy Ltd. (DE) (KOS)?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It focuses primarily on offshore exploration and development activities in various regions, including West Africa, the Gulf of Mexico, and South America. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. Kosmos Energy operates through a portfolio of exploration licenses and producing assets, aiming to discover and develop hydrocarbon reserves. It employs advanced technologies and geological expertise to identify potential reserves and optimize production. The company collaborates with national oil companies, partners, and governments to manage its operations and comply with regulatory frameworks. Kosmos Energy's business model centers on creating value through exploration success and efficient resource development while adhering to environmental and safety standards. It also emphasizes sustainable practices and corporate responsibility in its operations. The company is headquartered in the United States and maintains a global presence through its international projects.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (DE) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price action, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. (DE) trading at $2.12. Its trading session has ranged from $2.04 to $2.16, reflecting a daily change of -0.9346%.

FAQ: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (DE) (KOS)

What is the current price of KOS stock?

The current price is $2.12.

Does KOS pay dividends?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does KOS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates in the UAE via partnerships and does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is KOS best known for?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is most famous for its exploration and production of oil and gas.

What assets are typically shown together with KOS?

Commonly shown alongside KOS: Sopra Steria Group, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Whitbread