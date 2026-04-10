Trade Anglo American PLC - AALl CFD

What is Anglo American (AALl)?

Anglo American is a multinational mining company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It operates globally with a diverse portfolio of mining assets, including diamonds, copper, platinum, iron ore, and coal. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and marketing of natural resources. Anglo American emphasizes sustainable mining practices and corporate social responsibility, aiming to minimize environmental impact and support local communities. Its operations span several continents, including Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company has a long history dating back to the early 20th century and is considered one of the world's largest mining firms by market capitalization and production volume. Anglo American's business strategy includes investment in innovation and technology to improve efficiency and safety in mining operations.

Anglo American Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Anglo American currently at £35.11. Intraday, it has fluctuated between £34.185 and £35.4, marking a change of +1.4186%.

FAQ: Anglo American (AALl)

What is the current price of AALl stock?

The latest price for Anglo American is £35.11.

Does AALl pay dividends?

Anglo American pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AALl have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Anglo American has a registered presence in the UAE but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in locations such as DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is AALl best known for?

Anglo American is most famous for its diversified mining operations including diamonds, copper, platinum, and iron ore.

What assets are typically shown together with AALl?

Commonly shown alongside AALl: DHL Group, Ube Industries, Ltd., Lotus Technology inc