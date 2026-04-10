HomeMarketsSharesAmundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF

Trade Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF - BNKp CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:28:16
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.325
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close60.885
Open61.175
1-Year Change-1.16%
Day's Range58.94 - 62.04

Trade Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF - BNKp CFD

What is Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF (BNKp)?

The Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to the banking sector across Europe. It tracks the performance of the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index, which comprises major European banks listed on various stock exchanges. The fund offers diversified access to financial institutions, including commercial banks, investment banks, and other banking-related entities. As a UCITS-compliant fund, it adheres to regulatory standards established by the European Union to ensure investor protection and transparency. The ETF is structured to replicate the index performance through physical replication or synthetic methods, depending on the specific fund variant. It serves as a tool for investors seeking to gain sector-specific exposure within a broader European equity context. The fund is managed by Amundi, a prominent asset management company known for its range of investment products and services. The ETF is available on multiple European exchanges, facilitating accessibility for a wide range of investors.

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market shifts, with Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF currently priced at €62.205. The session range extends between €59.955 and €62.085, featuring a daily percentage move of +1.5671%.

FAQ: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF (BNKp)

What is the current price of BNKp stock?

The latest trading price is €62.205.

Does BNKp pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BNKp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company maintains a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is BNKp best known for?

This ETF is most famous for tracking the performance of European banking sector stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with BNKp?

Commonly shown alongside BNKp: AUTO1 Group SE, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Var Energi AS

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