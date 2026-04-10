Trade Carl Zeiss Meditec AG - AFX CFD

What is Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX)?

Carl Zeiss Meditec is a global medical technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of optical systems and medical devices. The company primarily focuses on equipment for ophthalmology and microsurgery, providing solutions used by eye care professionals worldwide. Its product portfolio includes diagnostic instruments, surgical microscopes, and laser systems aimed at improving vision care and surgical outcomes. Carl Zeiss Meditec operates within a framework of research and innovation, emphasizing precision engineering and advanced imaging technologies. The company serves a broad range of healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and specialized eye care centers. It maintains a presence in multiple international markets and is recognized for its contributions to medical technology advancements. The company is part of the larger Carl Zeiss Group, which has a longstanding history in optics and optoelectronics.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, as Carl Zeiss Meditec trades at €26.19. The price range for the day is from €25.31 to €26.61, with a recorded daily percentage change of +3.2296%.

FAQ: Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX)

What is the current price of AFX stock?

The last traded price is €26.19.

Does AFX pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AFX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Carl Zeiss Meditec has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is AFX best known for?

Carl Zeiss Meditec is most famous for its medical technology products, particularly in ophthalmology and microsurgery.

What assets are typically shown together with AFX?

Commonly shown alongside AFX: Science Group PLC, WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF, TKO Group Holdings Inc