Trade AUTO1 Group SE - AG1 CFD

What is AUTO1 Group SE (AG1)?

AUTO1 Group SE is a European company operating in the automotive sector, primarily engaged in the online buying and selling of used vehicles. The company provides a digital platform that connects private sellers, dealers, and professional buyers, facilitating vehicle transactions across various markets. AUTO1 Group SE leverages technology to streamline the process of vehicle valuation, inspection, and logistics, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency in the used car market. Its business model includes services such as vehicle sourcing, financing, and warranty offerings. The company operates across multiple countries, adapting to regional market dynamics while maintaining a focus on digital innovation in automotive retail.

AUTO1 Group SE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, with AUTO1 Group SE trading at €18.57. The intraday range spans from €17.97 to €18.83, showing a shift of +4.2064%.

FAQ: AUTO1 Group SE (AG1)

What is the current price of AG1 stock?

The current price stands at €18.57.

Does AG1 pay dividends?

The company does not pay dividends.

Does AG1 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AUTO1 Group SE operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is AG1 best known for?

AUTO1 Group SE is most famous for its online platform for buying and selling used cars.

What assets are typically shown together with AG1?

Commonly shown alongside AG1: Five Point Holdings LLC, YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF, NCC Group plc