Trade American Assets Trust Inc - AAT CFD

What is American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)?

American Assets Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of commercial real estate properties. The company primarily invests in office, retail, multifamily residential, and industrial properties located in key urban and suburban markets across the United States. Its portfolio includes a diverse mix of assets aimed at generating stable income and long-term capital appreciation. The firm emphasizes sustainable property management practices and strategic development initiatives to enhance asset value. American Assets Trust Inc operates through various subsidiaries and maintains a presence in several major metropolitan areas. The company’s business model involves leasing space to a range of tenants, including corporate, retail, and residential occupants. It is structured to provide investors with exposure to income-producing real estate assets while managing risks associated with property market fluctuations. The company is also involved in redevelopment projects and urban infill developments to capitalize on growth opportunities in targeted markets.

American Assets Trust Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp currently at $20.18. Prices have varied between $19.19 and $20 during the day, with a daily change of +2.2006%.

FAQ: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)

What is the current price of AAT stock?

American Assets Trust Inc's current price is $20.18.

Does AAT pay dividends?

American Assets Trust Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AAT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

American Assets Trust Inc does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is AAT best known for?

American Assets Trust Inc is most famous for its real estate investment and management services.

What assets are typically shown together with AAT?

Commonly shown alongside AAT: BNP Paribas, Nordson Corp, Cytek Biosciences Inc