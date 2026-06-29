Trade Alliant Energy - LNT

What is Alliant Energy (LNT)?

Alliant Energy Corporation is a public utility holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. It operates primarily in the energy sector, providing regulated electric and natural gas services to customers in the Midwest United States. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers through its subsidiaries, which include Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. Alliant Energy's operations encompass electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as natural gas distribution. The company focuses on maintaining a diverse energy portfolio, including coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. Alliant Energy is involved in efforts to enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact through various sustainability initiatives. The company is governed by a board of directors and operates under regulatory oversight from state public utility commissions. It plays a significant role in the regional energy infrastructure and contributes to the economic development of the areas it serves.

Alliant Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Alliant Energy currently at $77.09. Throughout the session, it has fluctuated between $76.21 and $77.24, reflecting a daily change of +1.5128%.

FAQ: Alliant Energy (LNT)

What is the current price of LNT stock?

The latest price stands at $77.09.

Does LNT pay dividends?

The company pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does LNT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Alliant Energy operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is LNT best known for?

Alliant Energy is most famous for its electric and natural gas utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with LNT?

Commonly shown alongside LNT: Vanquis Banking Group PLC, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, DTE Energy Co