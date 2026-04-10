Trade Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc - ATD CFD

What is Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD)?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is a Canadian multinational company operating in the convenience store and fuel retailing sector. It owns and operates a network of convenience stores and gas stations under various banners across North America, Europe, and other regions. The company offers a range of products including fuel, food and beverages, and merchandise catering to on-the-go consumers. Alimentation Couche-Tard focuses on operational efficiency, customer convenience, and strategic acquisitions to expand its market presence. It invests in technology and loyalty programs to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. The company’s business model combines retail convenience with fuel sales, targeting both local and traveling customers. It maintains a decentralized structure with regional management teams overseeing operations in different markets. Sustainability and responsible business practices are incorporated into its operational strategies.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns in George Weston Ltd, where Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc stands at C$77.94. The intraday range extends from C$76.95 to C$79.36, with a daily change of -0.1921%.

FAQ: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD)

What is the current price of ATD stock?

The current trading price is C$77.94.

Does ATD pay dividends?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ATD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a registered presence in the UAE through its subsidiary in Dubai Internet City.

What is ATD best known for?

The company is most famous for its convenience store and fuel retail operations.

What assets are typically shown together with ATD?

Commonly shown alongside ATD: Kinnevik B, Yelp, The Trade Desk, Inc.