Trade Adastria Co., Ltd. - 2685 CFD

What is Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685)?

Adastria Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the planning, development, and retailing of apparel and lifestyle products. Established with a focus on fashion and consumer goods, the company operates a diverse portfolio of brands catering to various market segments, including casual wear, formal attire, and accessories. Adastria manages numerous retail stores across Japan and other countries, emphasizing a multi-brand strategy to address different customer preferences and demographics. The company integrates design, production, and sales functions to maintain control over its product offerings and ensure responsiveness to market trends. Its business model includes both physical stores and online platforms, reflecting a blend of traditional retail and e-commerce channels. Adastria's operations extend beyond apparel to include home goods and other lifestyle-related merchandise, positioning it as a comprehensive provider in the consumer retail sector. The company is recognized for its adaptability and efforts to align with evolving consumer behaviors and fashion trends.

Adastria Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest intraday market activity, placing Adastria Co., Ltd. at ¥3082.6. Intraday lows and highs have touched ¥3047.9 and ¥3098.8 respectively, with a daily percentage change of +0.2774%.

FAQ: Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685)

What is the current price of 2685 stock?

The current price is ¥3082.6.

Does 2685 pay dividends?

Adastria Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 2685 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Adastria Co., Ltd. operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 2685 best known for?

The company is most famous for its apparel retail brands and fashion products.

What assets are typically shown together with 2685?

Commonly shown alongside 2685: Trip.com Group Limited, Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF, New Jersey Resources Corp