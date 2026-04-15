Trade Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF - PEY CFD

What is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)?

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to high-yielding equity securities. The fund focuses on companies with a history of increasing dividend payments, aiming to combine income generation with potential capital appreciation. It typically invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. equities that meet specific criteria related to dividend growth and yield. The fund employs a rules-based methodology to select and weight its holdings, emphasizing companies with consistent dividend growth records. It is managed by Invesco Ltd., a global investment management firm known for offering a wide range of investment products. The ETF serves investors seeking income through dividends while maintaining exposure to equity markets. It is structured to offer liquidity and transparency characteristic of exchange-traded funds, making it accessible to a broad range of investors. The fund's investment approach aligns with strategies that prioritize dividend growth and income sustainability.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market conditions, as Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stands at $21.72. The intraday price range is from $21.46 to $21.61, reflecting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

What is the current price of PEY stock?

The fund's price is currently $21.72.

Does PEY pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends, with distributions via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PEY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners or distributors.

What is PEY best known for?

It is most famous for tracking high yield equity dividend achievers.

What assets are typically shown together with PEY?

Commonly shown alongside PEY: Guinness Sustainable Energy UCITS ETF, Eutelsat, National Research Corp