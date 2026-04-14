Trade National Research Corp - NRC CFD

What is National Research Corp (NRC)?

National Research Corp is a healthcare analytics company that provides data collection and analysis services to healthcare providers and organizations. The company specializes in patient experience measurement, satisfaction surveys, and performance benchmarking. National Research Corp offers tools and solutions to support quality improvement, regulatory compliance, and strategic planning in healthcare settings. Its services include survey design, data management, and reporting tailored to hospitals, clinics, and other care providers. The company leverages technology platforms to facilitate data collection and analytics. National Research Corp operates within the healthcare industry, contributing to efforts aimed at enhancing patient care and operational effectiveness.

National Research Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity, with National Research Corp priced at $17.09. Prices have moved between $16.43 and $17.15, showing a daily change of +1.2552%.

FAQ: National Research Corp (NRC)

What is the current price of NRC stock?

National Research Corp is priced at $17.09.

Does NRC pay dividends?

National Research Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NRC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Research Corp does not have an official UAE office and operates through regional partners.

What is NRC best known for?

The company is most famous for its healthcare performance improvement solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NRC?

Commonly shown alongside NRC: Wisdomtree Enhanced Commodity EX-Agriculture UCITS ETF, American Electric, BHP Group