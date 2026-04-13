HomeMarketsSharesBHP Group Ltd

Trade BHP Group Ltd - BHP CFD

77.46+0.91%
The chart shows the BHP stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 77.46, a high of 77.16, and a low of 76.83.
Sell

77.11

Buy

77.46

0.35
Low: 76.83High: 77.16
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.35
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close76.6
Open76.83
1-Year Change70.13%
Day's Range76.83 - 77.16

Trade BHP Group Ltd - BHP CFD

What is BHP Group (BHP)?

BHP Group is a multinational mining, metals, and petroleum company headquartered in Australia. It is one of the world's largest resource companies, with operations spanning several continents. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of various commodities, including iron ore, copper, coal, petroleum, and nickel. BHP's business model integrates upstream resource extraction with downstream processing and distribution, serving a diverse range of industries globally. The company has a significant focus on sustainable development and environmental stewardship, aiming to balance resource extraction with social and ecological considerations. BHP's operations include large-scale mining projects, offshore oil and gas production, and mineral processing facilities. It maintains a broad portfolio of assets and invests in technology and innovation to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The company operates under a corporate governance framework designed to ensure accountability, transparency, and ethical business practices across its global operations.

BHP Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with BHP Group at $77.46. Price today moved within the range of $76.43 to $77.1, resulting in a daily change of +0.1303%.

FAQ: BHP Group (BHP)

What is the current price of BHP stock?

BHP Group is currently trading at $77.46.

Does BHP pay dividends?

BHP Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BHP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BHP Group has a registered presence in the UAE but operates primarily through partners.

What is BHP best known for?

BHP Group is most famous for its diversified mining and resource extraction operations.

What assets are typically shown together with BHP?

Commonly shown alongside BHP: Fortescue Limited, MarketAxesss, Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC

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