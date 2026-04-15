Trade Fortescue Limited - FMGau CFD

What is Fortescue Limited (FMGau)?

Fortescue Limited is an Australian company primarily engaged in the mining and exploration of iron ore. Established in the early 2000s, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest producers of iron ore. Its operations are mainly located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, an area known for its rich mineral deposits. Fortescue Limited's business activities encompass the extraction, processing, and export of iron ore, contributing significantly to the global steel manufacturing supply chain. The company also invests in infrastructure development, including rail and port facilities, to support its mining operations. Fortescue Limited has diversified its interests by exploring opportunities in renewable energy and green hydrogen production, aiming to reduce its environmental impact. The company operates within a competitive mining industry and adheres to regulatory standards related to environmental management, safety, and community engagement. Its corporate structure includes various subsidiaries and joint ventures that support its core mining activities.

Fortescue Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market pricing, with Fortescue Limited holding at A$20.71. Its intraday values range between A$20.5 and A$20.83, with a daily percentage movement of +0.4861%.

FAQ: Fortescue Limited (FMGau)

What is the current price of FMGau stock?

The current price is A$20.71.

Does FMGau pay dividends?

Fortescue Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FMGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fortescue Limited does not have a direct regional office in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is FMGau best known for?

Fortescue Limited is most famous for its iron ore mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with FMGau?

Commonly shown alongside FMGau: Centrica, Forbo, iShares Core MSCI EM IMI UCITS ETF