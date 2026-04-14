Trade American Electric Power - AEP CFD

What is American Electric (AEP)?

American Electric Power (AEP) is a major electric utility company in the United States. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to millions of customers across multiple states. AEP operates a diverse portfolio of power plants, including coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and renewable energy sources. The company is involved in the development and maintenance of electric transmission infrastructure, facilitating reliable delivery of electricity. AEP focuses on modernizing the grid and integrating cleaner energy technologies to meet regulatory requirements and environmental goals. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers, providing essential energy services. The company is a significant participant in the U.S. energy market, with a commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability.

American Electric Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with American Electric trading at $135.42. The session's low and high are $132.05 and $135.32 respectively, with a daily change of +0.6103%.

FAQ: American Electric (AEP)

What is the current price of AEP stock?

The stock price currently stands at $135.42.

Does AEP pay dividends?

American Electric pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AEP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

American Electric does not have a direct regional office in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is AEP best known for?

American Electric is most famous for its electric utility services and energy distribution.

What assets are typically shown together with AEP?

Commonly shown alongside AEP: CK Property, Cloetta, Tango Therapeutics Inc